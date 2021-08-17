R-Truth shares humorous memory for Kofi Kingston's birthday 

R-Truth has been dominating the 24/7 Championship picture over the past year and is considered to be one of the funniest WWE Superstars at present.

Truth is also a WWE veteran alongside Kofi Kingston, who celebrated his 40th birthday on the 14th of August. The former WWE Champion was the subject of a recent update from R-Truth who seemingly forgot that it was Kingston's birthday two days ago.

R-Truth shared an update on his Instagram page where he noted that it was just yesterday that Kingston was babysitting him when he was eight years old.

"Wow how time flies, or Flys 👀 I remember @truekofi babysitting me when I was 8 years old, and now look at us. I took him out to eat at his favorite 5 star ⭐️ restaurant for his Birthday 🎉 🎂 🥳 Happy yesterday or day before yesterday Birthday my dawg!!"

R-Truth is older than the former WWE Champion

It is worth noting that R-Truth is nine years older than R-Truth which would make it impossible for him to have babysat Truth when he was eight.

Kingston himself did respond to the update to note that he didn't actually take him to his favorite restaurant, he showed up at Denny's at the same time as him.

Took me out to eat?! You walked into the same Denny’s that I was already at! Furthermore, I took my meal to go! This is why you wanted me to take a picture?!

Fans can also check out Kofi Kingston's interview with Sportskeeda, where he talked about competing in WWE without any fans.

It appears that Truth actually turned up at the same restaurant as Kingston and took credit for the fact that he was already there and then asked to take a photo for Instagram. At the very least, this shows that Truth hasn't lost his sense of humor during his recent battle to regain the 24/7 Championship.

