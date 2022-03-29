R-Truth watches on as two WWE couples announce their engagements on RAW

This week, the 24/7 Championship picture took quite the turn as Reggie decided to pop the question to Dana Brooke as part of a backstage segment on WWE RAW.

Surprisingly, despite rejecting Reggie on Valentine's Day, Dana went on to accept his proposal. However, the two stars were attacked by long-time rivals Tamina and Akira Tozawa.

In an interesting swerve, Tozawa was wearing a suit, and when questioned, he made it clear that he also had a question for Tamina.

Despite the two stars having a strained relationship, Tamina accepted the proposal, so the two on-screen WWE couples are now engaged as former 24/7 champ R-Truth looked on.

WWE Superstars Corey Graves and Carmella are set to get married next week

While Reggie, Dana, Tamina, and Akira Tozawa are on-screen love interests who could be set to take part in a double wedding, another couple is set to walk down the aisle in real life.

Corey Graves and Carmella have been dropping teases all week. The couple officially made it clear on their YouTube show that they are set to tie the knot next week.

Corey and Carmella will be part of WrestleMania this weekend, with Corey calling the show and Carmella defending her tag team championships alongside Queen Zelina.

Following the show, Corey and Carmella will tie the knot on Friday, April 7th, ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, which could mean that both stars will then be able to head off on their honeymoon. If Carmella is no longer a champion, then she will be able to take some time away.

As of writing, it's unclear when WWE's newest betrothed couples will be looking to marry, but hopefully, the four stars won't be added to this weekend's WrestleMania event for this reason.

