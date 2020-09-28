R-Truth wins back the 24/7 Championship at WWE Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions is the one night in WWE when all the matches are for championships. With all the other titles on the line, the 24/7 Champion R-Truth walked into the PPV in disguise to avoid being recognized. Unfortunately, he didn't nail the costume and got rolled-up backstage by Drew Gulak who won the 24/7 Championship for the first time in his career.
However, R-Truth proved that he's never out of the game as he attacked Drew Gulak during a backstage interview and went on to pin him. With this, R-Truth is now a 40-time WWE 24/7 Champion and now has 45 title victories in WWE - the most by any Superstar in history. R-Truth is a legend!
R-Truth: The Greatest WWE 24/7 Champion
Without any doubt, R-Truth is the greatest WWE 24/7 Champion of all time. He has, in many ways, single-handedly made sure that the WWE Universe stays invested in the 24/7 title.
While there have been other Superstars like Drake Maverick and Jinder Mahal who have been involved in some hilarious moments with the title, no one comes as close to R-Truth when it comes to comedic timing.
What's next for R-Truth? Well, he'll continue to disguise himself and hide with Little Jimmy, attempting to hold on to his title for as long as possible.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates.Published 28 Sep 2020, 06:48 IST