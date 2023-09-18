"Randy needs to return just to put Rhea in her place" - Rhea Ripley demanding dream match against current male WWE champion leaves fans fuming

WWE fans recently reacted to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley demanding a dream match against United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Ripley and Rey crossed paths multiple times when the former was trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day. "Dirty" Dom and The Eradicator have become a formidable duo, and the WWE Universe loves their on-screen chemistry.

Since joining the RAW faction, Dominik has been at odds with his father, Rey Mysterio, as he has often taken shots at the Hall of Famer. Earlier this year, the two also locked horns at WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley expressed her desire to face multiple male wrestlers, including the current United States Champion. Wrestling World CC's Twitter handle posted a tweet covering Ripley's comments about taking on Rey inside the ring, and fans had varied reactions.

One fan wrote that Randy Orton should return from hiatus to face Ripley, as he has attacked numerous female stars in the past.

Expand Tweet

A fan wanted to see a match between Rey and Ripley for Dominik's custody, similar to the Hall of Famer's bout against Eddie Guerrero in 2005.

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user wanted Randy Orton to return and perform an RKO on both Dirty "Dom" and Ripley.

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed their desire to see Ripley take on Solo Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

One viewer wanted The Eradicator to face Jade Cargill, who is rumored to make her WWE debut soon.

Expand Tweet

One Twitter wished to see Triple H lock horns with Ripley in a "dream match."

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley addressed fans' wish to see Randy Orton return and RKO her

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley said she knew about fans' wish to see Randy Orton drop her with an RKO.

The Eradicator also said that male wrestlers did not assault her in the ring because they knew "their role."

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. [Do] you know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami is always on top."

The Viper is rumored to make his much-awaited return by the end of this year. It will be interesting to see if WWE will book him in a storyline with The Eradicator upon his comeback.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley go up against a male WWE star? Let us know in the comments section below.