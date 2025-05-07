'Randy Orton 2.0' crowned #1 contender for Oba Femi's WWE NXT Championship

Rising WWE star who has often been compared to Randy Orton just picked up a huge win tonight. He is now the number one contender for Oba Femi's NXT Championship.

Ad

Myles Borne has been part of the NXT roster since 2022. He has been part of the No Quarter Catch Crew for most of his time in the black and silver brand. Myles has gained much traction for almost looking the same as Randy Orton. Fans have noticed this similarity, which has resulted in his popularity growth. In recent weeks, he has been having an issue with his stablemate, Charlie Dempsey. Despite this, he participated in the NXT Championship number one contenders match on the WWE show.

Ad

Trending

Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans walked into the match as favorites to win. However, Williams was eliminated due to distraction by Joe Hendry. Je'Von managed to make it into the final four before he was eliminated. Ultimately, Myles Borne picked up a surprise win by eliminating Shawn Spears and Ethan Page. His stablemates came out to the ring to celebrate this win. He will now challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at Battleground.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Myles Borne will be able to win his first title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More