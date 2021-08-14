Randy Orton faces a huge challenge on RAW next week

WWE announced a new opponent for Randy Orton on the go-home episode of RAW before Summerslam.

Randy Orton returned this past week on RAW. It was an eventful return for the 14-time world champion as he capped off the night with a brilliant win over AJ Styles, much to the amazement of RK-Bro teammate Riddle.

Randy Orton looked in fine touch as he hoped to put RK-Bro behind him and re-establish his solo career. Riddle, in hopes of getting back in the Viper's good books, jumped all over Omos and managed to distract AJ Styles.

The hard-fought match ended when Randy delivered an RKO to Styles for the three-count. Riddle got into the ring to celebrate after the match. However, the show ended with Riddle on the mat falling victim to an RKO out of nowhere, putting the team's future into question.

News broke on WWE.com that Orton is now slated to take on Omos this coming week on RAW. The colossus has served as AJ Styles' personal bodyguard and played an instrumental role in the duo winning the RAW tag team championship. This will be the first time Randy Orton squares off in a one-on-one matchup with the colossal half of the RAW tag team champions.

Riddle shares his thoughts on Randy Orton and John Cena

Riddle recently spoke to Sportskeeda discussing his current equation with Randy Orton and his segment with John Cena on RAW. Riddle detailed that Randy Orton believes John Cena did a great service to Riddle and gave him the rub. Riddle agreed that John did not have to share the screen with him, but still did and gave Riddle a bit of a push.

Riddle also commented on his backstage relationship with Randy Orton saying that the two men connected well. However, Riddle admitted that the future of RK-Bro is still uncertain after what happened last week on RAW.

Watch the Sportskeeda exclusive interview here:

With Summerslam just a little over a week away, will Randy and Riddle be able to reconcile their differences and challenge Syles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team championships? Who do you think will come out on top when The Viper takes on Omos next week on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Watch WWE Summerslam Live on Sony Ten 1 (English) channel on 22nd August 2021 at 5:30 am IST.

