Randy Orton angrily reacts to a guy hitting the RKO on random people in viral video

Randy Orton isn't happy one bit over a video of a guy hitting RKOs on random strangers in a viral Twitter video.

It won't be a stretch to call the RKO one of the most popular pro wrestling moves of all time. A few years ago, Orton's RKO became a popular meme, with fans posting hilarious edited vines of The Viper hitting his finisher on unsuspecting people.

A video recently came to Randy Orton's notice in which a guy is approaching random people and hitting the RKO on them. The guy in question didn't even spare disabled folks. When Orton saw the clip, he was beyond angry. He stated that the guy needs to be hit with the infamous Punt Kick to the head and should be put behind bars for assault.

"Bring the punt kick back and give him a good ol case of CTE ya later plus 5 years in prison for assault."

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton talks about the RKO becoming a popular meme

Two years ago, The Viper made an appearance on STL Today. The veteran was asked about the "RKO Outtah Nowhere" meme, and here's what he said in response:

"Over the years, the RKO, the Viper, it just organically happened," Randy Orton said. "I had nothing to do with [the RKO memes]. It took on a life of its own. And if it wasn't for that, I don't know that I wouldn't be sitting here. The fans are just as much a part of the show as the wrestlers." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Orton made his big WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 after taking time off for more than a year due to a back injury. He is still insanely popular among fans and is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer.

Do you agree with Orton's tweet? Sound off in the comments below.