Randy Orton announced for massive WWE event in Spain

Randy Orton shocked the WWE Universe when he appeared in Toronto for Elimination Chamber with vengeance in mind. Today, the company announced that The Viper will take part in a massive event in Spain.

WWE is set to kick off its Europe tour, which will see the company host shows in several cities in the coming weeks. The promotion plans on hosting its weekly TV shows in Spain, Madrid, London, Glasgow, and more as superstars gear up for WrestleMania 41.

In November 2024, Kevin Owens brutally attacked Randy Orton and sidelined him from in-ring action for months. This past weekend, The Viper appeared in Toronto after Owens and Sami Zayn's hellacious Unsanctioned match. Orton attacked The Prizefighter and hit multiple people with the RKO. He even attempted to take Owens out with a Punt Kick.

Today, it was announced that Randy Orton would appear on Friday Night SmackDown, which will take place for the first time in Spain on March 14. Miguel Pérez, the voice of WWE in Spain, uploaded a post about The Viper's upcoming appearance for the blue brand.

There have been reports of Randy Orton going head to head with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. It seems like they will come face to face again very soon.

