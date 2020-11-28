Randy Orton to appear on 'A Moment of Bliss' on RAW

Randy Orton will join Alexa Bliss on 'A Moment of Bliss' segment on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. This is following 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's actions, which resulted in Randy Orton losing a chance to qualify for the #1 contender triple threat match to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Randy Orton faced AJ Styles in the last of three qualifiers for next week's triple threat match. Things were looking good for Orton before The Fiend interfered.

Could Bray Wyatt crash 'A Moment of Bliss' featuring Randy Orton?

WWE has announced that Randy Orton will be appearing on 'A Moment of Bliss' as Alexa Bliss' special guest. This comes after Randy Orton lost out on a title opportunity thanks to The Fiend's interference. The segment on RAW could further build up the storyline between The Fiend and Randy Orton.

This feud is a long time coming, especially considering the number of distractions and references that Bray Wyatt has been making over the last few weeks. The Fiend seemed to make his intentions known a while back when he sent Alexa Bliss out during a segment to inform Randy Orton that he was coming after The Viper. On the same night, The Fiend's music would play when Randy Orton decided to take Drew McIntyre.

This will obviously be the main topic of conversation during 'A Moment of Bliss' segment on RAW this week. However, Randy Orton isn't the only person who will have questions for Alexa Bliss. Nikki Cross could also make an appearance, especially after what Alexa Bliss did to her on last week's episode of RAW.