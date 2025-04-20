Randy Orton appears at WrestleMania 41, but he's not alone

Randy Orton walked into WrestleMania 41 not knowing who his opponent would be. That said, he made sure that he didn't enter Allegiant Stadium alone, as he was spotted before the show went on air.

On the April 18 episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton made a promise that he would be at WrestleMania no matter what. This would be his 20th WrestleMania, and he wouldn't miss it for anything.

As he walked into the arena tonight, you can see Orton entering with his wife, Kim Orton, in the screenshot below.

Right before the start of WrestleMania (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)

It will be interesting to see who ends up being his opponent at WrestleMania 41. As of this writing, Randy Orton's opponent's identity is still unknown.

There was speculation that it could be SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis who laces up his boots again, but if that were the case, it likely would have been announced by now.

As of now, the speculation is Rusev, but we will find out in moments whether it's him or anybody else.

Either way, Orton's match is one of the most highly anticipated ones on the WrestleMania 41 Sunday card following Kevin Owens's injury.

