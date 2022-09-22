Former WWE Star asked Randy Orton to throw him off a 16-foot structure

Ex-WWE star Samir Singh recently recapped the time when Randy Orton threw him out of the Punjabi Prison.

In 2017, Orton was involved in a heated feud with then WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The Maharaja also had The Bollywood Boyz, Sunil, and Samir Singh by his side, working as lackeys for all his matches as they looked to ensure Mahal would always come out victorious.

Speaking on the latest episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, Samir Singh credited Randy Orton for allowing him to shine during his and Mahal's feud after The Viper allowed him to get his moment by being thrown off the top of the Punjabi Prison.

"The Punjabi Prison match, I asked Randy, I’m like ‘Hey can I climb to the top and fall off this? That was Randy letting me shine on a pay per view. I’m a second act, the match was between Jinder and Randy and we were probably just gonna get bumped around but for him to give me that moment just to climb up, that was cool for me that Randy allowed that." From 54:00 to 54:26

Despite playing background roles, the Singhs were an integral part during Jinder Mahal's run in the company as WWE Champion, as both brothers put their bodies on the line to entertain fans.

The Singh brothers have Randy Orton's respect

Before working the main event angle on SmackDown in 2017, both Sunil and Samir were releativly unknown by the fanbase, meaning they had to earn respect from not just the fans but the performers as well.

A star they worked with many times was Randy Orton, who stated on Twitter in 2021 that the brothers had his respect long before they took a move off him.

"Respect was earned long before those tables came into play. Something tells me I’ll see you guys down the road. Until then, show everyone what you guys can do." H/T Twitter

The Singh Brothers were released by WWE in June 2021 after working with the Stamford-based promotion for five years, and have since returned to the independent wrestling scene.

