Randy Orton attacked, The Miz attempts to cash in the MITB contract on RAW

The opening segment of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, as expected, was a chaotic affair. WWE built up the show around Randy Orton having a target on his back, and the WWE Champion opened the latest episode of RAW by talking about what's next for him.

Randy Orton cut a predictable promo in which he put himself over as the greatest of all time, above the likes of John Cena, Undertaker, Edge, and Shawn Michaels. Orton called himself a legend and said that he was ready for anyone who intends to take the WWE title away from him.

Alexa Bliss' music hit, and the former WWE Women's Champion came to the ring and stared Randy Orton down. Alexa Bliss' acting was on point again as she revealed that 'The Fiend could be here'. Randy Orton was ready for a fight as The Fiend's sounds and the red lighting started to engulf the Amway Center on RAW.

The Fiend was nowhere to be seen, but Drew McIntyre ambushed the WWE Champion from the back. McIntyre took Orton out with a Claymore kick. The former WWE Champion cut a promo in which he promised to make Orton's life a living hell.

The Miz attempts to cash in the MITB contract on RAW

McIntyre proceeded to make his way backstage before The Miz's music hit. Mr. Money in the Bank rushed to the ring with the briefcase in his hand as he looked to cash it in on Orton, who was laid out in the ring.

The referee took the briefcase and handed it over to the ringside announcer, who began to make the WWE title match official. However, McIntyre got back into the ring before the bell rang and attacked Miz and Morrison.

Advertisement

Miz was dumped out of the ring, followed by Morrison, who was thrown on top of his partner.

As the bell didn't ring, The Miz still has his MITB Championship shot. The A-Lister, however, wasn't too happy with Drew McIntyre. Miz and Morrison challenged McIntyre to a 2-on-1 handicap for RAW.

WWE has stacked up the title picture with three different challengers vying for Randy Orton's Championship, and it would be interesting to see how the company books it all together without any complications on RAW.