Randy Orton backs a top RAW star to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton has backed top RAW star Riddle to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

At the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event, Riddle will step inside the grueling chamber in hope of winning the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley.

Taking to Twitter, the one half of RK-Bro shared a graphic of himself with the WWE title and captioned it the following:

In response to Riddle's tweet, Randy Orton showcased his support for his partner. The Viper quoted Riddle's tweet and posted a fist emoji, indicating he's rooting for his partner to win the WWE title:

At the Elimination Chamber 2022, Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory.

Lashley won the title by beating Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022 after interference from Roman Reigns led to The Beast Incarnate losing the title to The Almighty.

Vince Russo recently questioned WWE's booking of a potential split between Randy Orton & Riddle

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently questioned the company booking a potential split between Randy Orton & Riddle.

In a more recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion Of RAW, Russo claimed there was a lot of disconnect in the RK-Bro split angle:

"In one scene, he is saying RKO and not RK-Bro and in the next scene, he is leaving his match to go help Riddle. You see the disconnect there bro? Now if that's where they're going and if that's the story they're trying to tell slowly, he's going to concentrate on his match. He's not going to get involved with what's going on, that's the disconnect right there." (32:51-33:21)

As of right now, Orton & Riddle are in contention to regain the RAW Tag Team Championships from Alpha Academy. RK-Bro dropped the tag titles to Chad Gabel & Otis a few weeks ago on RAW but since then, they've earned a rematch.

Orton & Riddle first won the RAW Tag Titles at SummerSlam 2021 when they defeated AJ Styles & Omos. The duo enjoyed a solid reign as the primary tag team on the red brand before eventually dropping the belts.

