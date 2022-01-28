×
"If it wasn't for that, I don't know that I wouldn't be sitting here" - Randy Orton on the biggest part of his career

Randy Orton and Riddle as RAW Tag Team Champions.
Modified Jan 28, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is set to compete at the Royal Rumble event in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, this Saturday.

Speaking with St. Louis Post Dispatch, Orton spoke about some of the most significant parts of his wrestling career, including the RKO and The Viper nickname.

Orton gives fans full responsibility for the popularity of his finishing move and the meme culture around it. He also stated that his nicknames are given to him organically, without any influence from him.

“Over the years, the RKO, the Viper, it just organically happened, I had nothing to do with [the RKO memes]. It took on a life of its own. And if it wasn't for that, I don't know that I wouldn't be sitting here. The fans are just as much a part of the show as the wrestlers,” Orton said.
.@RandyOrton discusses being a third-generation wrestler and returning home for #RoyalRumble in St. Louis with @stltoday. Will The Viper be victorious in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match? Catch all the action this Saturday beginning at 8 ET/5 PT.stltoday.com/entertainment/…

Orton will attempt to win his third Royal Rumble match on January 29th.

What has Randy Orton been up to these days?

Alongside being a 14-time world champion, Randy Orton has enjoyed tag title reigns with the likes of Edge, Bray Wyatt, and most recently, Riddle.

The duo formed RKBro and has enjoyed a single reign with the RAW Tag Titles. However, they recently dropped the title to Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy in 2021.

Next Monday on #WWERaw#RKBro vs. #AlphaAcademy in a SCOOTER RACE! https://t.co/SxTdpOsmCN

Both men will enter the Royal Rumble this year. Fans will have to wait and see if Orton wins his third Rumble or gets eliminated sooner than expected.

Is RKO one of wrestling's most iconic finishers? What's your favorite finishing move? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

