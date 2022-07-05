Randy Orton breaks character in hilarious home video with his wife

Randy Orton may be out injured, but that does not mean he's spending all his time in a sick bed. The Viper broke character in a hilarious home video shot by his wife, Kim Orton.

Orton last appeared in a tag team match alongside Riddle to face The Usos on SmackDown. Soon after, it emerged that he was suffering from an injury. Since then, updates have confirmed that Orton could be out for the rest of 2022. There's a chance that the star might be forced to undergo surgery to deal with the injury issues.

In the video, Orton's wife appears first with a filter, stating that she looked beautiful. She then turned the camera on The Viper, who was incidentally making pouty duck faces at the time. The filter gave him a rather different look than his usual serious appearance. The two of them then continued to make faces at the camera while admiring themselves, in what turned out to be a hilarious video.

Fans can also check out the original video on Instagram here.

Randy Orton congratulated John Cena last week despite being away with injury

Few feuds since the 2000s have been as important as the one between John Cena and Randy Orton.

The two stars were very familiar with one another and never hesitated to mix it up in the ring. When Cena's 20th anniversary came around, Orton naturally sent a message to the 16-time world champion on social media.

"It was an honor to be your opponent, so many times, but even more of an honor to be your friend. Hustle, loyalty, and respect, those aren't just three words, those aren't just a gimmick. You chose to live by those three words, you didn't just put those words on a different colored t-shirt every other week. You chose to live that way and it was motivating to watch," said Orton. (00:22 - 00:48)

Social media might be the only place where fans can catch up with Randy Orton for a while. When Orton does return, it's sure to be a momentous occasion.

