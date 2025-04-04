Randy Orton breaks character in rare moment

Randy Orton has now broken character in a very rare moment for the WWE legend. The star had something to say.

Whether as a face or a heel, Randy Orton is not one to break character. A thoroughbred professional, he has shown that he can stick to his character, no matter how challenging it is in the ring. In a rare moment, however, The Viper has broken character.

Heading into WrestleMania, Orton's match against Kevin Owens is one of the main attractions. The star has a lot to do at the event, as the heat surrounding his feud with Owens is monstrous. This is a story that fans have been waiting to see and when they clash at WrestleMania, the outcome will determine what's next for both stars.

During the European tour, though, Randy Orton received a reception that took even the legend aback. The star was serenaded throughout the tour and was left stunned by the reception he was getting at different venues. His reception in London made him very grateful. Posting a video shot by WWE's drone crew, he shared a moment where the entire arena sang his song as he posed in the corner and shared a prayer emoji, showing how grateful he was to everyone for how they had greeted him.

"#wwe 🙏🏼 #London #voices #wwedronecrew."

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania will determine a grudge match

While official stipulations have yet to be announced, if there are any at all, the match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will settle a grudge between the stars.

Owens took offense when Orton sided with Cody Rhodes on one occasion, while they were friends. All the Viper had done at the point, was step in during a brawl between his two friends.

But this led to him trying to put Orton out of action for good, hitting him with the Package Piledriver, knowing fully about the star's issue with back injuries. Now that he's back, the Legend Killer has been looking to return the favor and put Owens out of action with the infamous Punt Kick.

