Randy Orton breaks character and sends heartfelt message to fan with RKO tattoo

Randy Orton has recently been in a feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Orton is set to face The Fiend at WWE TLC 2020. This past Monday's episode of RAW saw Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt play hide and seek, leading to Orton setting Wyatt on fire. The Fiend then appeared and took out Orton ahead of their match this Sunday.

Randy Orton breaks character and sends a message to a fan with an RKO tattoo

WWE India recently posted a video of a fan with an RKO tattoo. The fan, Siddhant Kapoor, got a video message from Randy Orton. Orton said that he'd seen quite a few RKO tattoos and that none of those were like this one. The fan in question had previously said that Randy Orton had been a big influence on him, helping get through a tough time when he was getting bullied.

Randy Orton also broke character for a few seconds, saying that even though he was a 'bad guy', these kinds of stories from fans helped him stay motivated as a performer:

This is pretty damn cool right here. I've seen a few RKO tattoos but none like this. I just want to say I appreciate you for being such a lifelong fan and I hear that your looking up to me helped you deal with bullies as a kid and being a father of five children and being bullied myself as a kid, I can appreciate your perseverance and your ability to look to something else to give you the motivation to fight through all that and the fact that that's me, you know I'm a bad guy and I'm not supposed to say this but it's motivation to me that there are fans out there like you.

After seeing the video, the fan was very touched and said that a message from Randy Orton meant everything to him. He also said that he had been looking up to The Viper for more than a decade and said that this was one of the best moments of his life.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling