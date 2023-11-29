Randy Orton breaks silence following WWE return with stunning picture from RAW

Randy Orton kicked off this week's episode of WWE RAW after he returned to the company at Survivor Series. He took to social media to send out a stunning photo and reiterate what he said during the show.

The Viper cut a heartfelt promo on the red brand this past Monday night. After being sidelined with an injury for 18 months, he was finally able to speak to the fans and have a moment in the ring. He was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, and the two stars went back and forth on the mic. The multi-time world champion said "Daddy's back" during the segment, which got a big reaction from the crowd.

Randy Orton recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram taken before his match against Dominik Mysterio on RAW. He included #daddysback on the post, repeating what he said on the show.

Randy Orton is set to return to WWE SmackDown this Friday night

The Apex Predator was taken out by The Bloodline during his last appearance on the blue brand last year. He and his former tag team partner Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos that night.

During his promo on RAW this week, Randy said he has unfinished with the faction and has a bag full of receipts for all of them.

He was approached by Jey Uso backstage during the show, and after they spoke, it seemed like things were cool between them.

Randy Orton will appear on WWE SmackDown this week, and there's a major chance that it has something to do with The Bloodline. If Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are on the show, Orton wouldn't resist hitting them with an RKO.

What do you think Randy will do when he returns to SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!