Randy Orton breaks silence after making a surprise return to WWE on SmackDown

Randy Orton made a surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown. He was involved in a backstage interview with Kevin Owens after the show, where he commented on his relationship with the former Universal Champion.

The Viper was last seen at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he lost to Gunther in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. He and Kevin Owens are currently involved in a heated feud with The Bloodline. In the main event of SmackDown this week, KO lost to Solo Sikoa and was attacked by the villainous group after the match. The Apex Predator came to make the save and nailed Tonga Loa with an RKO.

After the show, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage. She referred to the duo as friends, and when KO asked whether they were friends, Orton stated:

"I think we're getting there, we got little ways to go but... listen, out of nowhere is kinda my thing, so I figured tonight we're in Scotland, I love Scotland. Hell, Drew is from Scotland. I love Drew, what can I say? I just figured I'd come out all the way over here across the sea and I would help my friend, acquaintance, buddy, whatever you want to call it." [0:18 - 0:44]

Orton then clarified that they were indeed friends.

"You know what, I want to correct my earlier statement, we are friends. I'm trying to play it cool, what can I say? but yeah, we're friends. I haven't had many friends around here," Randy Orton said. [1:16 - 1:24]

You can check out the full clip below:

It will be interesting to see what happens next week between Kevin Owens & Randy Orton and The Bloodline.

