Randy Orton called out again by famous star; big secret implied

Randy Orton is currently trending on Wrestling Twitter for his alleged backstage confrontation at SummerSlam 2024. American rapper Machine Gun Kelly claimed on an episode of IMPAULSIVE that he confronted The Viper at The Biggest Party of the Summer and cursed at him.

Machine Gun Kelly and Orton seemingly have legit beef judging by their recent Twitter interaction. MGK claimed on IMPAULSIVE that Orton talked "sh*t" about him and he confronted him backstage at SummerSlam as a result. Orton posted a tweet shortly after, hinting that MGK was lying about the confrontation.

Now, MGK has responded to Randy Orton's tweet. He stated that The Viper had his number and that he should check his texts. His tweet hinted that Orton had his number for a reason that might embarrass him in case the public found out.

"You have my number, and you know why you have it btw but I won’t even put you on blast for that. check your texts. 🤥"

What happened after MGK allegedly confronted Randy Orton backstage at SummerSlam 2024?

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his backstage confrontation with Orton in detail on his appearance on IMPAULSIVE. After he allegedly said "fu*k you" to the WWE veteran, people around the duo couldn't believe what had just happened.

Check out his comment below:

"All my boys were sitting there [stunned]. 'Is this real? I don't know what's happening.' The amount of people that pinned me as the aggressor in every situation I'm in are so wrong." [H/T - Fightful]

Machine Gun Kelly is a popular American rapper and songwriter. He is one of the most controversial entities in the world of music. His response to Orton left many fans wondering if the duo was trying to build up a potential match in the near future.

Do you want to see Randy Orton and MGK confront each other on WWE TV over their issues?

