Randy Orton called out by surprising WWE star; potential replacement teased

Randy Orton is preparing to enter his first 21st WrestleMania, but an unfortunate situation has emerged. With less than two weeks until the big event, rumors are running rampant on what WWE officials will come up with. Now, a familiar face from the RAW brand has declared his goal of engaging with Orton. This would be Otis, of The Alpha Academy.

The Apex Predator was set to face Kevin Owens in their seventh career singles bout at WrestleMania 41 after months of back-and-forth feuding that began when KO turned on Orton and Cody Rhodes. The Prizefighter has dealt with an injury for months, and is now off WrestleMania Vegas due to a neck injury that requires surgery. It remains to be seen who will challenge The Viper, if anyone.

Blue Collar Solid has locked up with Orton several times over the years, but now he wants more. Speaking to The Five Count, Otis declared his goal of securing a singles feud with Orton as he believes their contrast in style would be a highlight.

"I've always wanted to get an angle with Randy in a singles. You get the two polar opposites. You got the good-looking, God-looking man Randy Orton vs. the blue-collar man Otis. Let's get in the cage, brother," Otis said. [H/T - Fightful]

Orton and Otis fought several times while RK-Bro was feuding with Alpha Academy in 2021 and 2022. RAW on December 27, 2021 saw Orton defeat Otis in under four minutes.

Randy Orton teams with wrestling legends for the first time

Randy Orton and The Motor City Machine Guns have made their names in pro wrestling since the early 2000s. The trio teamed up for the first time ever at a non-televised WWE live event in Vienna last week.

The Viper teamed with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley to defeat The Miz and DIY, finishing them off with a trio of finishers. The crowd popped big for the babyface winners, who received a standing ovation.

The match actually marked the third for The A-Lister, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa. The trio beat Imperium during RAW on December 11, 2023, then again at two non-televised live events that week.

