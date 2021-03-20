Randy Orton calls current WWE Superstar 'short'

WWE legend Randy Orton took a jibe at NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa during his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions.

Orton and Ciampa aren't exactly strangers. The two WWE Superstars feuded on social media last year after The Viper took a shot at NXT wrestlers for slapping their legs during matches to create noise while hitting opponents. It looks like Orton still hasn't forgiven Ciampa if his latest comment about him is any indication.

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin asked Randy Orton to describe Tommaso Ciampa on the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions. The former WWE Champion had a quick one-worded response: 'short'.

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa haven't engaged in a full-fledged feud yet

Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa came face to face in late 2019 when all three brands feuded over brand supremacy. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT competed in several multi-person triple threat matches at Survivor Series 2019. One of these bouts was a five vs. five vs. five traditional Survivor Series match featuring WWE Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Orton was part of Team RAW while Ciampa represented WWE NXT on that night. The Viper was eliminated by Riddle and Ciampa fell prey to Seth Rollins. Team SmackDown eventually won the match when Roman Reigns hit a devastating Spear on Keith Lee for the pin. Orton and Ciampa have never had a singles outing in the ring.

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

Tommaso Ciampa's Twitter feud with Randy Orton was certainly a sight to behold. The NXT veteran responded to Orton's "leg-slapping" jibe by stating that he shows the latter's matches to his daughter to help her sleep. Randy Orton's wife Kim Orton also got involved in the Twitter war soon after. It was later reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was unhappy with the two in-ring veterans.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's jibe at Tommaso Ciampa? Do you want to see these two incredible talents face off in a dream match somewhere down the line?