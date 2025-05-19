Randy Orton has caused a major issue in WWE, says veteran

Randy Orton has been causing some issues for WWE once again. Following his loss at WWE Backlash, a veteran has revealed the issue that the company is facing due to him.

Vince Russo was on the Legion of RAW, where he talked about Nick Aldis and noted that Randy Orton had hit the SmackDown General Manager with so many RKOs already. At Backlash, Orton hit Aldis with an RKO for the third time since arriving in WWE. This happened after he was fined the first time, and he hit Aldis with another one recently, when his WrestleMania match against Kevin Owens was canceled.

Vince Russo felt that Aldis taking a third cutter from Randy and having done absolutely nothing was a problem for WWE. He said that he felt that this showed WWE badly because of the lack of ability of their authorities.

"Nick Aldis took his third cutter from Randy Orton on Saturday. You think they are going to do anything with that? So now you got a GM, whatever his title is, who has no b***s, because he took three cutters and he's not going to do anything?" (31:47 - 32:06)

Nick Aldis has been upset after the RKOs, but other than fining The Viper after the first one a long time ago, he has done nothing. Orton doing whatever he wants without consequences is not a good look for SmackDown.

