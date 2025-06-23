Randy Orton very close to breaking The Undertaker's WWE record

Randy Orton is just weeks away from breaking the record of his former rival, The Undertaker. At SummerSlam 2025, The Viper will compete in his 17th match at The Biggest Party of the Summer..

Both Orton and The Undertaker have each wrestled 16 matches at SummerSlam. If/when Orton competes at this year's SummerSlam, he will break The Phenom's record at the mega event.

Randy Orton confirmed the same at yesterday's SummerSlam Kickoff event. Check out his full comment below:

"I did win my very first world championship at SummerSlam in 2004 and I went on to compete in sixteen SummerSlams so far, that has me tied for the most SummerSlam matches in the history of the WWE, tied with the one-and-only Undertaker. So, at SummerSlam will be my record-setting match. I tell you what, I see me leaving MetLife Stadium with gold around my waist [Michael] Cole, and I'm gonna fight John Cena, I'm gonna do it at MetLife, I'm gonna have all these beautiful New Yorkers there cheering my a*s on," Orton said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Will fans get to see Randy Orton vs. John Cena one last time?

At Backlash 2025, Orton lost a WWE Title match to his arch-nemesis, John Cena. Many fans believed it would be the duo's final match ever. However, things have changed considerably since then. Orton is set to face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring tournament final at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

If Randy Orton wins the high-stakes match, he will be crowned the 2025 King of the Ring. Additionally, he will earn a title shot against the Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2025. Cena is scheduled to face CM Punk with the Undisputed title on the line at Night of Champions. If Orton and Cena win their respective matches, fans will get to witness their collision one last time at SummerSlam.

