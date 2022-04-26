"I don't know how I feel about Cody" - Top WWE star unsure about his relationship with Cody Rhodes after RAW

WWE legend Randy Orton has spoken for the first time about Cody Rhodes' return to the company following this week's episode of RAW.

On this week's WWE RAW, Rhodes and Orton shared the ring for the first time since the former's return. The show started with the 20th-anniversary celebration of Randy Orton when The American Nightmare came out to embrace his former Legacy stablemate.

The two later fought alongside each other in the main event, teaming up with Riddle and Ezekiel to face The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW.

After this week's RAW, Orton was asked about the main event of the show and how special it felt to be in the ring with the likes of Riddle, Ezekiel, and his old friend Cody Rhodes. He was pleased to be in the ring with his teammates but was still unsure about Rhodes.

"Ezekiel, he's great. I liked Elias, we got along, so I feel like I'm probably going to get along with Zeek too. Riddle, you know me and him, we're like this [crosses fingers]. Who else was out there with me? Cody! Oh my god, Cody - The American Nightmare. You know, I don't know how I feel about Cody yet. He just came back, he was gone somewhere else for a few years. I got to sit back, wait, and time will tell if Cody has changed or not. Tonight, Cody seemed like... everyone was here to have a good time and a good time is what we had," said Orton. [1:00 - 1:37]

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: @RandyOrton expressed how special it was for him to be in the ring with so many of his friends as he celebrated 20 years by hitting four RKO’s on #WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: @RandyOrton expressed how special it was for him to be in the ring with so many of his friends as he celebrated 20 years by hitting four RKO’s on #WWERaw. https://t.co/jFL7FGaaFi

This week's RAW show celebrated Orton's 20 years in the business, and he played a key part in the win in the show's main event, landing four RKOs.

WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are close friends

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were friends off-screen during Cody's first run with the company, while the duo were also a part of the Legacy faction, which also included Ted DiBiase Jr.

The former Intercontinental Champion has described how The Viper mentored him when he was a budding star and helped him learn and get better at his craft.

The Viper's skepticism of Cody may just be him sticking to his character, and it doesn't necessarily mean that the two are no longer friends.

