"Having a lot of fun right now" - Randy Orton comments on his tag team with Riddle

Randy Orton has talked about how his partnership with Riddle has affected him and talked about how much fun he is having because of it.

Orton appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and discussed teaming up with Riddle in the team known as RK-Bro. He praised his tag team partner's energy and stated that it has had a positive impact on him.

"I feel like Riddle's different. He has got a certain energy. People gravitate towards him. The fans love him. He is awesome and his facial expressions... He enjoys being in that ring, and it has rubbed off on me, and I'm having fun out there." said Randy Orton (41:23 - 41:39)

RK-Bro recently won back the RAW Tag Team Championship from Alpha Academy on the March 7 episode of RAW.

Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) to take on Alpha Academy and The Street Profits to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38

RK-Bro will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits in a triple-threat match at the upcoming premium live event WrestleMania 38.

Randy Orton and Riddle initially won the title at SummerSlam in 2021 from AJ Styles and Omos. They lost their belts to Chad Gable and Otis on January 10, 2022 and won them back two-months later. The two teams have been embroiled in a feud leading up to the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Street Profits have inserted themselves into the match after attacking the two teams after their matches. The three teams will lock horns at WrestleMania 38 Night 2 (April 3, Sunday)

Here is the complete card for WrestleMania 38 (as of now):

Match card for WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1-

RAW Women's Championship match - Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs The Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs To be announced

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match - The Usos (c) vs Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women's Championship match - Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens

Match card for WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2-

Edge vs AJ Styles

Women's Tag Team Championship match - Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

RAW Tag Team Championship match - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Winner-Takes-All Match - Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)

