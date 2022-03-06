Randy Orton competed at WWE's MSG event with an injury

WWE Superstar Randy Orton competed in WWE's MSG event on March 5 despite being injured.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Orton reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during RK-Bro's tag encounter against The Streer Profits. The Viper had to be assisted out of the ring after the match.

Orton and Riddle were defeated by The Street Profits after The Legend Killer was hit by a frog splash from Montez Ford. Angelo Dawkins then prevented Orton from getting his foot on the bottom rope.

Orton and Riddle, together known as the RK-Bro, were once again in tag team action at Madison Square Garden yesterday. The duo squared off against The Alpha Academy, this time for the RAW Tag Team Championships, but wound up losing again.

Despite the reported injury, Randy looked unmoved and took out Chad Gable with an RKO after the match. Riddle also joined the party with an RKO on Otis.

Randy Orton comments on his plans for retirement

Randy Orton is currently the longest-tenured active WWE Superstar. The former champion recently spoke about his plans for retirement.

Orton has been with the company since 2001 and is a 14-time world champion. In a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, he said that he would wrestle until the age of 50. The former Evolution member stated that even though he occasionally takes auditions for acting jobs, he doesn't want to stop wrestling:

“I’m 41. By the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. But I’m not like, I’ll do auditions every once in a while, but I almost only do them because my wife says ‘oh do them, because what if you don’t? Then you’ll wonder what if you did.’ So I do auditions here and there, crossing my fingers that I don’t get a callback because I love what I do. I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to have to stop, because of my body," said Orton. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

