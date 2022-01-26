"You can tell I'm having fun at this point in my career"- Randy Orton opens up about his current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is enjoying the direction of his current character in the company.

The Apex Predator is clearly having a blast being in a tag team with Riddle. Throughout his run as half of RK-Bro, he has displayed a side of himself that fans aren't used to seeing. Whereas The Viper is often booked like a sadistic heel, he has become a fun babyface in recent months.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the former WWE Champion stated that he's having fun out there doing things that nobody would expect from him. As an example, he pointed to the way he wore a cap and gown earlier this month in a segment on RAW.

"Seriously, I'm having fun out there," said Orton. "Monday, they had me put on a graduation cap and gown. Whenever they are tasking me some with kind of ridiculous stuff, you wouldn't think you would see Randy Orton in a cap and gown. I laughed because I was excited because I knew the fans were going to be like, 'what the hell is he doing?'"

Orton further stated that his current persona allows him to break character without any repercussions. Throughout his career, The Viper has played a serious heel character, so he hasn't had the opportunity to let his guard down before.

"(...)If I crack a smile and break the fourth wall or whatever, you can tell I'm having fun at this point in my career, I feel like it draws you in more because I was so against letting people in before," Orton continued. (...) Now, I can still do that, but I've been around long enough to where, I get let off easy when I break character or when I do things that maybe a babyface wouldn't do. (H/T Fightful)

In one of many examples of Orton's new attitude, he cracked a smile on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Riddle made a joke about calibrating his scale, and The Viper broke character by laughing.

Randy Orton defeated Chad Gable on WWE RAW this week

The rivalry between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy continued on RAW this week when Randy Orton faced Chad Gable in a singles contest. The two teams have been feuding for some time now, as Alpha Academy recently beat Orton and Riddle to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

#1RandyOrtonSource @BaltOs1Fan Last WWE site pic of @RandyOrton ending his awesome match v Chad Gable with the 3 most destructive letters in PRO WRESTLING today which is R-K.O. Last WWE site pic of @RandyOrton ending his awesome match v Chad Gable with the 3 most destructive letters in PRO WRESTLING today which is R-K.O. https://t.co/i5B36M3J6w

Also Read Article Continues below

On Monday, the rival teams faced off in a spelling bee before Orton challenged Gable to a match. The Viper emerged victorious and gave RK-Bro more momentum heading into next week.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Randy Orton's current run? Yes No 10 votes so far