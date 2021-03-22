"You didn't like me" - Randy Orton discloses personal history with WWE legend

WWE Superstar Randy Orton featured on the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. Right at the beginning of the show, The Viper admitted that he always thought that Austin was not very fond of him.

Speaking with the WWE legend, Randy Orton revealed that they were never close backstage. He also claimed that he took the best Stunner from Austin back in the day.

"I am happy to be here, and I really have to say that I don't think we have ever talked much, ever."

"I will be honest with you. I figured you didn't like me all that much. I don't know why but maybe, just maybe, you weren't too fond of me. We crossed paths, and I believe that I ate a Stunner better than anybody else."

In response, Steve Austin stated that he was in the final stages of his career when Randy Orton made his debut. He thought that the 14-time World Champion showed a lot of potential right from a very young age.

"I was kind of at the end of my run when you were coming in. You know this white meat babyface, a ton of potential, and I was kind of doing my thing. I was kind of a loner anyway."

Later in their discussion, Orton also revealed that Steve Austin had once asked him to put more effort into his promos. At the time, The Viper didn't take it seriously but later realized that Austin had given him the right advice.

Randy Orton lost to Alexa Bliss at WWE Fastlane 2021

Randy Orton is currently engaged in a feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Orton had set The Fiend on fire at TLC back in December 2020. The latter went off the television, and in his absence, Alexa Bliss continuously tormented Orton on RAW. This led to an Intergender match between the two Superstars at WWE Fastlane.

Bliss toyed around with Orton during their in-ring bout before The Fiend returned with a more intense look. He greeted Orton with a Sister Abigail, following which Bliss pinned him to win the match.

The Fiend's return after three months is bound to make things interesting on RAW. Wyatt and Orton are expected to lock horns in a match at WrestleMania 37. Now that Randy Orton has to navigate his way around both Bliss and The Fiend, things could get challenging for the veteran.