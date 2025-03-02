Randy Orton drops sinister tease at Elimination Chamber; Kevin Owens nearly sidelined

WWE Superstar Randy Orton dropped a huge tease at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Viper could have taken Kevin Owens out of action for a long time.

Ad

In November last year, Randy Orton found himself at the end of a devastating Packaged Piledriver from Kevin Owens. The scary move left Orton injured and out of in-ring competition. However, The Viper finally returned to WWE TV at this year's Elimination Chamber.

At the event, KO locked horns with his former friend, Sami Zayn. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the square circle. Owens ultimately emerged victorious after hitting Zayn with multiple brutal moves. Following the match, the former Universal Champion tried to end Sami's career by hitting a Packaged Piledriver on concrete.

Ad

Trending

However, Kevin Owens couldn't execute the move, as Randy Orton's music hit with a huge pop from fans. Orton then obliterated Owens inside the ring, hitting him with a vicious RKO. The Viper then tried to take KO out for good with a Punt Kick but was stopped in his tracks by security. For those unaware, this move was banned in WWE at one point for being too dangerous, just like the Packaged Piledriver.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for a possible feud between Orton and Owens going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback