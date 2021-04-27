Randy Orton enjoys winning start to life with unlikely partner on RAW

After defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Night Two of WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton told the WWE Universe that it was time for a fresh start for him. A week ago on WWE RAW, Orton was interrupted by Riddle in a backstage interview following which he wanted to teach The Original Bro a lesson in respect.

Much to Orton's surprise, the former United States Champion was able to defeat him. The Viper later praised Riddle on social media and he did the same on this week's RAW.

Orton was initially irritated with Riddle because the latter suggested that they should team up and name themselves RKBro. Following his loss to Riddle, The Viper suggested on tonight's RAW that he liked the prospect and suggested that they should test the theory by teaming up.

Randy Orton and Riddle win their first match as a tag team

Randy Orton and Riddle teamed up later in the night to take on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Both superstars showed great chemistry in the ring and defeated the former RAW Tag Team Champions. Orton even allowed Riddle to pin Benjamin and score the win.

Following his successful tag team victory, it seems that Orton will likely be turning into a babyface given that Riddle plays the same role on the red brand.

Teaming up Riddle with Randy Orton could turn out to be a success for WWE as fans seem to be behind the idea. The Original Bro could learn a lot from hanging around with a veteran like The Viper who has won all major championships in the company.

It remains to be seen how long RKBro can keep their momentum going and how they can make an impact on RAW's tag team division. Current champions AJ Styles and Omos will need new challengers and this newly formed team fits the bill.

Did you enjoy Randy Orton and Riddle's alliance on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!