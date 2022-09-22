Randy Orton expected to testify in court as part of ongoing lawsuit

Randy Orton might be off WWE programming dealing with a back injury, but that's not the only issue he has to deal with at the moment.

The Viper has one of the most extensive tattoo collections in all of WWE. But they have become a problem due to his tattoo artist Catherine Alexander, who is currently suing WWE, Take-Two Interactive, 2K Games, 2K Sports, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., and Yuke’s LA over the use of Orton's tattoos in various video games over the years.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Randy Orton is currently scheduled to be a witness in the trial that is set to begin on Monday, September 26. The case is expected to run for five days.

This lawsuit was initially filed all the way back in April of 2018, so it's crazy to see that it's taken this many years for the case to finally go to trial.

Randy Orton recently had a moment of clarity on social media

Between dealing with a back injury and an upcoming trial, the 14-time former WWE Champion certainly has his hands full right now. But sometimes in moments of chaos, one can find clarity.

Earlier this month on social media, Orton responded to a tweet from Adam Grant, an Organizational Psychologist who posted the following tweet:

"Downplaying your achievements is not the antidote to appearing arrogant. Humility is acknowledging your weaknesses, not denying your strengths. Generosity is elevating others, not diminishing yourself. Owning your success doesn't make you a narcissist -- It makes you a role model," Adam Grant tweeted.

The tweet clearly struck a chord with The Viper, who quote-tweeted it with a simple exclamation point.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton twitter.com/AdamMGrant/sta… Adam Grant @AdamMGrant Downplaying your achievements is not the antidote to appearing arrogant.



Humility is acknowledging your weaknesses, not denying your strengths. Generosity is elevating others, not diminishing yourself.



Owning your success doesn't make you a narcissist—it makes you a role model. Downplaying your achievements is not the antidote to appearing arrogant.Humility is acknowledging your weaknesses, not denying your strengths. Generosity is elevating others, not diminishing yourself.Owning your success doesn't make you a narcissist—it makes you a role model. ! twitter.com/AdamMGrant/sta…

It's always nice to have a sneak peek into Orton's mind when he's not currently active on RAW and SmackDown.

What do you make of this Randy Orton tattoo trial? Do you think tattoo artists should have rights to the tattoos they place on someone else's body? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Randy Orton own the right to the tattoos on his own body? Yes No 0 votes so far