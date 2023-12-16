Randy Orton to face Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton's war with The Bloodline will continue on WWE SmackDown as he makes his return to blue brand singles action during tonight's show.

The Viper returned at Survivor Series last month, helping his team win WarGames over The Judgment Day. He then defeated Dominik Mysterio in his return to RAW, but that same week, the future Hall of Famer signed to SmackDown. Orton's blue brand in-ring return came last Friday as he teamed with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Orton previously announced that he came back to get revenge on The Bloodline. He will get another chance to punish the faction when he faces Jimmy on tonight's SmackDown. WWE has just confirmed the match.

Expand Tweet

There have been numerous multi-person matches with the two ring veterans since 2011, but tonight's match will be the first-ever Orton vs. Uso singles contest.

It will be interesting to see if Orton mixes it up with Roman Reigns tonight as well. The Undisputed Universal Champion is set to make his return on tonight's show, his first appearance since retaining his title over LA Knight at Crown Jewel on November 4th.

What is your prediction for Orton vs. Uso on tonight's SmackDown? How soon should WWE do Orton vs. Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.