"Upsetting to me as an old-timer" - Randy Orton feels disrespected by new WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Randy Orton feels the locker room culture in the company has dwindled over the years.

Orton is a third-generation WWE Superstar and one of the most decorated stars of all time. He is a 14-time world champion and in 2004, he became the youngest man to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Randy Orton was in conversation with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss his long career in the WWE and the change in locker room culture over the years. The Viper mentioned that the up-and-comers from NXT were entitled and lacked respect.

Here's what Randy had to say:

"When I first came in the business, that level of respect was apparent. What I see now, guys get the contract, put some time in NXT — and this isn’t everybody and I would never name names — but the general attitude coming out of NXT is, 'Alright, I’m here. Where is my stuff?' You have to respect everybody that came before you. You have to respect everybody you’re in there with." (H/T Fightful)

Orton stated his psyche while getting into the ring with another superstar:

"If I’m in the ring with you, I have to be able to know that you’re going to put my body first and you’re going to protect me in what you’re doing and you have to know that about me. With that comes respect. I just feel that sometimes, now, that level of respect has dwindled. If anything, that’s what’s upsetting to me as an old-timer."

Randy Orton will be in the Royal Rumble match

The Viper has already won the Royal Rumble twice in his career. He will be looking to equal Stone Cold's record of three Rumble wins when he steps into his hometown of St. Louis, MI this weekend.

It was announced on Twitter that the former RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle and Orton will also be part of the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble will emanate from the Dome at America's Center at St. Louis, MI on January 29.

