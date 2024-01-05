Randy Orton could be in first-time-ever match against 37-year-old veteran at WrestleMania 40; former wrestler weighs in

Former WCW wrestling sensation Disco Inferno recently spoke about a possible matchup between Randy Orton and Nick Aldis in WWE.

Aldis is a veteran in his own right, winning championships in several promotions before coming to WWE last year. Currently, he's been doing a stellar job as the SmackDown General Manager. However, there have been some tensions with his new signee, Randy, ever since The Viper joined the blue brand.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Inferno mentioned that just because Aldis was doing a great job at being the SmackDown GM, people now want him to wrestle. He felt that WWE should hold off on a match against Randy Orton. The former wrestler said that things hadn't escalated to a point where the 37-year-old veteran needed to take matters into his own hands.

"Just because Aldis is doing good content in these promos, everybody's like, 'Oh he should wrestle.' He's doing fine in his role. He's a TV character that's performing his role very well. So I'm not interested in seeing him wrestle yet. Nothing has risen to the level of he should want to fight somebody. Maybe down the road, it makes sense. But right now, he's doing great at what he's doing." [From 0:49 - 1:18]

Randy Orton will be in a high-stakes match on SmackDown

This Friday marks the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown. The show is stacked with some thrilling encounters and will also feature an appearance from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

A major attraction of the night is a triple threat match featuring Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

All three men have their issues with The Bloodline and Roman. So Nick Aldis decided that the man who wins this triple-threat match will go on to challenge The Head of the Table at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

