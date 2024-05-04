Randy Orton and former Universal Champion involved in a huge backstage brawl with The Bloodline 

Randy Orton was involved in a brawl with The Bloodline backstage on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, which also included Kevin Owens.

The Viper and the former Universal Champion are set to compete against Solo Sikoa and "MFT" Tama Tonga in a tag team match at the Backlash Premium Live Event. This will be the former IWGP Tag Team Champion's first televised match in WWE.

On SmackDown this week, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens hosted the first-ever RKO Show, and they were confronted by Paul Heyman. The two stars were then blindsided by Solo Siko and Tama Tonga in the ring, but they managed to stand tall inside the squared circle.

Before the show came to a close, the two parties were involved in another brawl backstage. WWE officials and security guards were there trying to stop the fight. Randy Orton even nailed The Enforcer with a chair. With another Bloodline member in Jacob Fatu reportedly set to make his WWE debut soon, it'll be interesting to see what goes down at Backlash in France.

It'll also be interesting to see how Roman Reigns responds when he makes his return to the company in the near future.

Which team do you think will win at Backlash? Sound off in the comments!

