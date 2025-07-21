  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton forms new all-star WWE team with two other names

Randy Orton forms new all-star WWE team with two other names

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 21, 2025 01:47 GMT
The star has new team members (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has new team members (Credit: WWE.com)

Randy Orton has formed an all-star WWE team with two other top stars. The three have created what could be called a "mega powers" team.

Ad

Things haven't been easy on WWE SmackDown, with Solo Sikoa's new faction, MFT, causing havoc wherever they go. With the return of Tonga Loa, the recent debut of JC Mateo, and the arrival of Talla Tonga, they don't look like a faction that can be stopped. Jacob Fatu has been the target of attacks and has had to deal with a lot of the issues himself, with Jimmy Uso helping him out. However, now he has joined a big team that may be the answer - Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While currently heading into SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes is dealing with John Cena, and Orton is dealing with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, both stars paired up with Jacob Fatu in an all-star team. They took on Solo Sikoa's MFT on the WWE SuperShow. These kinds of shows usually allow the company to try out different ideas just before they put them on WWE TV.

After SummerSlam, WWE's plans for Randy Orton now appear to include Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes. The three are now officially a team, having competed in their first match together. They also won the bout.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications