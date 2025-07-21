Randy Orton forms new all-star WWE team with two other names

Randy Orton has formed an all-star WWE team with two other top stars. The three have created what could be called a &quot;mega powers&quot; team.Things haven't been easy on WWE SmackDown, with Solo Sikoa's new faction, MFT, causing havoc wherever they go. With the return of Tonga Loa, the recent debut of JC Mateo, and the arrival of Talla Tonga, they don't look like a faction that can be stopped. Jacob Fatu has been the target of attacks and has had to deal with a lot of the issues himself, with Jimmy Uso helping him out. However, now he has joined a big team that may be the answer - Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.While currently heading into SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes is dealing with John Cena, and Orton is dealing with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, both stars paired up with Jacob Fatu in an all-star team. They took on Solo Sikoa's MFT on the WWE SuperShow. These kinds of shows usually allow the company to try out different ideas just before they put them on WWE TV.After SummerSlam, WWE's plans for Randy Orton now appear to include Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes. The three are now officially a team, having competed in their first match together. They also won the bout.