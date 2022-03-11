"He looks rejuvenated" - WWE commentator heaps praise on Randy Orton

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently praised Randy Orton for his work as Riddle's tag team partner.

Since teaming up with WWE's original bro, Orton has had a career resurgence, with the duo capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions.

Speaking on the podcast After The Bell, Corey Graves highlighted how energized and rejuvenated Orton has looked in a WWE ring since joining forces with Riddle.

"I can’t ever be mad at RK- Bro, because despite what I say on commentary, I find them as a team highly entertaining and incredible and Orton is somehow experiencing a resurgence of sorts after all these years. After everything Randy Orton has accomplished this is like a fresh coat of paint on The Viper and Orton is out there and he looks rejuvenated, he looks energised, it’s almost like Randy has aged in reverse since pairing up with Riddle," Corey Graves said. [from 19:22 to 19:50]

The fun that Orton is having on screen has resonated with the WWE Universe, given the incredible response both he and Riddle have been getting from fans as of late.

Randy Orton on his friendship with Riddle

Despite getting off to a seemingly shakey start as a tag team, RK-Bro has become a well-oiled machine both in and out of WWE.

In a conversation with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Randy Orton spoke of his initial reaction to Riddle and how they eventually became friends. Orton said:

“He’s a real life loveable dude. It’s so funny because I hated his guts at first. He came across as highly disrespectful. He never came up and said hi. Once I let the wall come down, me and him, you don’t have a lot of friends in this business, but I consider him a friend. We have a lot in common, which is so funny because the whole thing on TV is that we don’t have anything in common and we are so different, but in real life, we have a lot in common." [H/T Wrestling News.Co]

With RK-Bro recapturing the RAW Tag Team Championships, the duo look set to defend their belts at WrestleMania against one of WWE's top tag teams.

When using quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Prem Deshpande