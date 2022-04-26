"I've got a contract coming up in a couple of years" - Randy Orton opens up on his future in WWE

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently spoke about his future at the company and when he intends to hang up his boots.

The Apex Predator made his debut back in April 2002. Over the span of 20 years, he won 14 World Championships, two Royal Rumble matches, and a Money in the Bank contract. He currently forms one half of the RAW Tag Team Championship RK-Bro with Riddle.

The Viper was in a special interview with the crew of WWE's The Bump in honor of him week. During the show, he spoke about when he plans to retire from the business. The third-generation superstar made it clear that he is a 'WWE guy' and will be in the business well into his 50s.

"I think I'm going to be a WWE guy for the rest of my life. I've got a contract coming up in a couple of years, but I plan on not untying my boots for the last time until I'm well into my 50s. How could you stop?" Orton said. "When my neck, or my back, or my knee or my shoulder are gonna say, you've got to stop. No more for you young man. I don't know when that is. So it's funny, but I would love for it to play out to where say on my 50th birthday." (From 40:32 - 41:41)

You can watch the full video here:

Randy Orton was victorious on RAW this week

Randy Orton was part of a star studded eight-man tag team matchup in the main event of RAW. RK-Bro teamed up with Ezekiel and Cody Rhodes to take on Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Usos.

The Legend Killer was at his best as he handed out a flurry of RKOs to every member of the opposing team. He delivered a final one to Jey Uso as he jumped off the top rope, sending a strong message to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

RK-Bro will now collide with The Usos in the Tag Team Title Unification Match at WrestleMania Backlash. Let us know your thoughts on who will win this epic encounter.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande