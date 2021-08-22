Randy Orton gets sentimental after winning Tag Team Championships

In a digital interview, one half of the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. Randy Orton, revealed his softer side. Randy was elated after winning the tag team titles with Riddle.

Riddle and Orton had their work cut out for them when they opened SummerSlam at a packed Allegiant Stadium. RK-Bro went up against the team of AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

It was an uphill task for the unlikely duo given their differences leading up to SummerSlam. However, RK-Bro managed to win the tag team championships when Randy Orton pinned AJ Styles after a vicious RKO.

Speaking after the win, Randy said that Riddle had earned his respect as a man. The Viper pointed out that even after he turned his back on his partner, The Original Bro stood by him and came down to help him this past week on RAW. That made Randy respect him as a man and he was happy to be tagging with Riddle:

“You know what I've always had respect for Riddle. Not to get sentimental or anything. From the start I didn't really like him that much. Everybody knew that. But I respected the athlete. I respected his accolades and accomplishments, but I didn't respect the man. After last week, after he came down to save me, after all the times I turned my back on him, after RKOing him the week before on Monday night RAW, he came back. He then earned my respect as a man. As a whole, I respect this man, and I respect the fact that he is my tag team partner.”

Riddle has a superise for Randy Orton on RAW

Mario Lopez interviewed RK-Bro after the match in a backstage segment. During the short interview, Randy Orton stated that it was going to be smooth sailing for the team from here on out. Riddle quickly interrupted to reveal that he has a surprise planned for Randy Orton this Monday on RAW.

