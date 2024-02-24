Randy Orton gets mocked during WWE Elimination Chamber match

The men's Elimination Chamber match was a star-studded affair featuring some of the WWE's top names. Amongst the many moments fans seemingly loved, Kevin Owens copying Randy Orton's iconic pose was certainly one they'd remember.

The competitors spent a long time completing their entrances before being locked into their pods inside the dreaded steel structure.

While LA Knight and Drew McIntyre got the match underway, the other stars waited for the countdown. Kevin Owens was at his entertaining best, even before he entered the match, as he was seen pounding through the pod during one spot involving Knight and McIntyre.

KO was the first person to leave the pod, and while he focussed on taking down the two active men in the match, Owens also took some time out to make fun of Randy Orton.

Owens climbed up on the top turnbuckle and mimicked The Viper's legendary pose while facing Randy Orton, who was still locked in his pod.

KO mocking Orton might not have been the best idea, as it only spurned the future Hall of Famer to hit the ring like a man possessed.

Randy Orton may strike fear in several WWE stars on the roster, but Kevin Owens might not be one of them.