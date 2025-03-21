Randy Orton gives Kevin Owens profanity-filled nickname

Randy Orton kicked off WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, to a thunderous ovation. Kevin Owens wasted little time, entering right when Orton was about to speak.

The Prizefighter claimed the 14-time World Champion did not deserve what happened to him late last year, reminding him of his decision to side with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Owens said the Piledriver was a reflex to Orton's betrayal. The former Universal Champion was angry.

He informed Randy Orton that he was open to burying the hatchet and going after the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Viper rejected Kevin's insincere apology before saying the Canadian star used to be all about "Fight Owens Fight," but now he has turned into "B**ch Owens B**ch."

Orton concluded his promo by informing Owens he would step into the squared circle at WrestleMania 41 to wrestle the former Universal Champion instead of chasing the tag title together. He added that he would bring back the punt kick.

Randy Orton returned at Elimination Chamber a few weeks ago after Kevin Owens scored a pinfall victory over Sami Zayn. Owens had brutally battered his friend and was about to hit a Piledriver on the concrete outside before the 14-time World Champion resurfaced.

