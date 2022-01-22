"That's not official yet" - Randy Orton provides massive update regarding his Royal Rumble status

Although Randy Orton's status for this year's Royal Rumble match hasn't been confirmed yet, he recently made a prediction regarding the same.

During a conversation with FOX2 Now, the former RAW Tag Team Champion claimed that there are solid chances of him competing in the Men's Rumble contest. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“I will probably end up being in the Royal Rumble itself. That’s not official yet," said Orton.

WWE will head to St. Louis, Missouri, for the 2022 Royal Rumble event. The Viper has made it clear that he will give his best to win the Rumble in his hometown.

Orton is also aware that winning the multi-man contest this year would put him on the same pedestal as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, the only WWE performer to win the Rumble thrice.

"I’m going to do my best to hang on for dear life and win the Royal Rumble in my hometown. That would be the third time that I won the event. Which would put me and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin as the only two WWE performers to ever win that event three times,” added Orton.

Randy Orton recently dropped the RAW Tag Team Championship to Alpha Academy

Randy Orton and Riddle lost their tag team titles to Chad Gable and Otis on the January 10, 2022, episode of RAW. The win for Alpha Academy meant that RK-Bro's championship reign came to an end after 142 days.

Randy Orton and Riddle won the titles at SummerSlam 2021 by beating Omos and AJ Styles in the first place. Together, the pair have been highly successful and entertaining in WWE.

A rematch between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy has been teased since Orton and Riddle dropped the gold. However, WWE hasn't confirmed a RAW Tag Team Championship contest for Royal Rumble, meaning that The Viper is still not officially booked for the show. Therefore, Orton could enter the Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

