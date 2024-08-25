Randy Orton going off script in promos doesn't bother WWE anymore, according to former company employee 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Randy Orton's promos. The star is scheduled for a high-profile match at Bash in Berlin.

A few weeks ago, Orton showed up on RAW to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Viper told the champ that he never truly got a win over him, and his victory in the King of the Ring final was tainted by a bad referee call.

Orton ultimately challenged The Ring General to a championship match claiming this was his opportunity to prove that he could defeat the 14-time World Champion fair and square.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the 62-year-old claimed that Randy Orton was a seasoned veteran in WWE. He felt the company was okay with The Viper cutting promos in his way as long as he got the story over. Cornette pointed out that during his recent run, Orton looked more relaxed and comfortable.

"The best part about Orton's promos is he's reached the point where he knows as long he's telling the story, he can use a lot of what he's given or fed or is written for him. As long as he's getting to where they want him to go, he can do it his way. He's more relaxed, he's conversational, he's got a great delivery." [1:47 - 2:10]

Randy Orton brawled with Gunther on RAW

This past Monday on RAW, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser blindsided Randy Orton after the star kicked off the show. The altercation led to a match between Orton and Kaiser in the main event. The Apex Predator got the better of his opponent with ease, taking him out with a vicious RKO.

Orton didn't get much time to celebrate as Gunther showed up and attacked him. The two men brawled in the ring as the show concluded and the cameras cut off.

With just a week to go for Bash in Berlin, it will be interesting to see whether Randy Orton can halt Gunther's title reign in front of his fans in Germany.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

