Randy Orton is "going after the top spot" in WWE, his father says amid Roman Reigns talk (Exclusive)

Bob Orton Jr. expects Randy Orton to challenge the likes of Roman Reigns for WWE's top spot in the coming months.

On November 25, The Apex Predator returned to WWE for the first time in 18 months at Survivor Series: WarGames. Two nights later, he revealed on RAW that he plans to target every member of Reigns' Bloodline faction.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Bob Orton Jr. predicted that his son and Reigns will cross paths:

"I'm sure he wants to get in there with the best. Roman, he's tough, so we'll just wait and see what happens. But I'm sure he'll be going after the top spot like he always has." [3:49 – 4:10]

Randy Orton feuded with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Usos shortly before suffering a career-threatening back injury in May 2022.

Watch the video above to hear Bob Orton Jr. discuss the possibility of his son going one-on-one with long-time friend Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton's father reacts to Vince McMahon selling WWE

Bob Orton Jr. made his wrestling debut in 1972, a decade before Vince McMahon took over WWE. Randy Orton's father went on to wrestle for McMahon in the 1980s before returning in 2005 to appear in a storyline with his son.

Discussing the recent sale of WWE to Endeavor, Bob Orton Jr. admitted he did not think McMahon would let go of the family business:

"I was [surprised], but a man's gotta do what he's gotta do, and he's been around the wrestling business for how many years? Good lord. I'm sure he just wanted to go and relax and enjoy himself." [5:57 – 6:14]

For the first time in Randy Orton's main roster career, his creative direction will no longer be decided by McMahon. Triple H replaced his father-in-law as WWE's creative figurehead in July 2022, two months after The Viper was sidelined due to injury.

Would you like to see Orton vs. Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes