Randy Orton hints at WWE future for indie star: "I’ll probably be seeing you soon"

WWE star Randy Orton was one of the main attractions at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend. The wrestling legend was part of the show alongside several other WWE superstars.

The Viper has been a prominent feature of WWE TV since his return at Survivor Series 2023. Orton had been out of action for over a year due to his back issues. However, since his return, Randy has been involved in major matchups, including a World Heavyweight Championship program with Gunther in 2024. The star is currently competing in the King of the Ring tournament.

While Randy was signing autographs and interacting with the fans at Fanatics Fest, indie wrestling sensation Zilla Fatu walked up to him. Fatu is the son of the late, great WWE Superstar Umaga. The two exchanged some warm words at the event. Randy even smiled and said that he would hopefully be seeing more of Fatu in the future. The two also hugged before Randy got back to doing photo ops and signing autographs.

Below is a brief excerpt from their exchange:

"Did you start wrestling? Just started? I’ll probably be seeing you soon," Randy said.

Randy Orton is gearing up for King of the Ring

It was an eventful night for Randy Orton this past week on SmackDown. The legendary star was in action against Sami Zayn in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

After a hard-fought battle between the two stars, the Apex Predator finally hit the RKO on Sami. Zayn had Randy in the corner and was attempting to hit the Helluva Kick. Orton pinned Sami Zayn to become the first finalist for the King of the Ring tournament.

Randy Orton was in the finals last year as well, narrowly losing to Gunther. He will now face either Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso in the finals this year. The winner will be decided at Night of Champions this coming Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the 2025 King of the Ring.

