Randy Orton has huge chance to correct major injustice after WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 21, 2025 01:56 GMT
Randy Orton has a chance to correct a major injustice this year on WWE SmackDown. He has earned it.

Orton got the chance to get back in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament for the second year in a row. Last year, he faced Gunther in the finals, but there was an unfortunate finish that was controversial, where Orton's shoulder was up for the pinfall. Gunther won and became the champion, even though the Viper got an opportunity to face him later. The injustice of the original moment remained, but he can fix it.

Now, Randy Orton had a chance to get back into the finals again, and he was not holding back. He hit multiple backdrops on the announce desk, destroying Sami Zayn in the process. However, Zayn fought back and set up the Helluva Kick, but instead got hit with the Power Slam. He missed the next Helluva Kick attempt as well, but countered the RKO into the Blue Thunder Bomb.

The third Helluva Kick attempt ended up proving fatal for him. Orton hit the RKO, and that was all it took to end the match then and there. Randy Orton is now headed to the finals of the tournament to face the winner of the match between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
