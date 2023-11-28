Randy Orton immediately breaks a big Vince McMahon rule on WWE RAW return 

Randy Orton is back in WWE and is immediately creating controversy.

The Viper suddenly returned during the main event at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. He helped Cody Rhodes' team win the match, hitting a gigantic RKO immediately on JD McDonagh, doing what he does best to create an impact with just his presence.

Randy Orton also kicked off WWE RAW, making an immediately big moment tonight. He was later confronted by Rhea Ripley and attacked by JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, but he took them out. He then announced that he would face Mysterio later in the night in his first singles match back in WWE.

On top of that, he immediately created a big impact as well by subtly breaking a big Vince McMahon rule. One of McMahon's rules was that no one could say the word "wrestling" in connection to WWE, and they had to call it sports entertainment.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton was having none of that, and in his promo, while addressing the crowd, he said "pro wrestling," saying how glad he was to be back.

Given that McMahon no longer influences what happens during WWE shows, it's unlikely that there will be any repercussions, as Triple H does not care about the old rules.