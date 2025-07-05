  • home icon
  Randy Orton issues a request to Cody Rhodes after huge match is confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

Randy Orton issues a request to Cody Rhodes after huge match is confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 05, 2025 01:08 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes opened this week's episode of SmackDown after winning the King of the Ring tournament at WWE Night of Champions. He was confronted by the person he beat in the finals, Randy Orton.

The American Nightmare began by stating that he left a piece of himself in Columbus fighting Jey Uso and left a piece of himself in Saudi Arabia fighting Randy Orton. He listed off previous King of the Ring winners and said that the crown stood for where he's going, SummerSlam, to take on John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Randy Orton came out and said that for weeks, he had told Cody Rhodes he wouldn’t hesitate, but when he had the chance to rearrange the latter's skull at Night of Champions, he held himself back. He mentioned that Cody didn't hesitate and pulled the trigger, and he respected him for that.

Randy Orton then asked Cody to promise him that he wouldn’t squander the opportunity. The Viper wanted Cody Rhodes to give him his word that he would kick John Cena’s behind at WWE SummerSlam.

The match was confirmed for The Biggest Party of the Summer during the show. The American Nightmare didn't even get the opportunity to respond to Orton, as Drew McIntyre showed up, and things got physical.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
