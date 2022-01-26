WWE star Randy Orton jokes about hilarious reason for his friendship with Riddle

Randy Orton has joked that the reason why he and Riddle seem happy in the WWE ring is because his tag team partner grows his "favorite strain".

The "strain" in question is most likely marijuana, which Riddle has admitted to using even during his time with the company.

While speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Orton touched on a number of topics pertaining to his long WWE career, including his current partnership with Riddle on RAW. Orton was asked if he's currently enjoying his run in the company and what the reason for his happiness was, to which he said:

"I think one of the main reasons me and Riddle come across so happy in the ring together is because he's the one guy that can grow my favorite strain (laughs). I'm not lying. I'm not lying."

The Viper stated that he's having a lot of fun in the ring with Riddle in WWE, and his ongoing storyline on the Red brand.

WWE legend Randy Orton on his friendship with Riddle

Orton was not a fan of his tag team partner at the start, but Riddle's quirks grew on him and the two developed a real friendship.

“Once I was around him for a little while, I got to like the guy. We have a lot more in common than I thought we would. I definitely respect him and his attributes, but the attitude initially I wasn’t a big fan of. Now it’s almost endearing,” said Orton.

RK-Bro, the name of the Riddle-Orton team, has been together since last year after Riddle offered to team with Orton. The Viper, initially, dismissed the idea, but later changed his mind. At last year's SummerSlam show, RK-Bro defeated AJ Styles and Omos to win the RAW Tag Team titles for the first time together and they held the titles until earlier this month, when they lost to Alpha Academy.

